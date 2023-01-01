Gyro sandwiches in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches
More about Apollo Burger - Taylorsville
Apollo Burger - Taylorsville
1847 West 5400 South, Taylorsville
|Gyro Sandwich
|$6.99
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
More about Apollo Burger - Rose Park
Apollo Burger - Rose Park
143 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City
|Gyro Sandwich
|$6.99
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
More about Apollo Burger - Glendale
Apollo Burger - Glendale
950 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City
|Gyro Sandwich
|$6.99
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Gyro Sandwich
|$7.99
Lamb/Beef Mix with Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce, Tomatoes, and Onions on Pita Bread.
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$7.99
Char Broiled Chicken Breast with Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce, Tomatoes, and Onions on Pita Bread.
More about Apollo Burger - South Salt Lake
Apollo Burger - South Salt Lake
256 West 3300 South, South Salt Lake
|Gyro Sandwich
|$6.99
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.