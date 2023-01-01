Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro sandwiches in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches

Apollo Burger - Taylorsville

1847 West 5400 South, Taylorsville

Gyro Sandwich$6.99
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
Apollo Burger - Rose Park

143 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City

Gyro Sandwich$6.99
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
Apollo Burger - Glendale

950 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City

Gyro Sandwich$6.99
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
Gyro Sandwich$7.99
Lamb/Beef Mix with Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce, Tomatoes, and Onions on Pita Bread.
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$7.99
Char Broiled Chicken Breast with Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce, Tomatoes, and Onions on Pita Bread.
Apollo Burger - South Salt Lake

256 West 3300 South, South Salt Lake

Gyro Sandwich$6.99
A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.
