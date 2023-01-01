Honey mustard chicken in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 s, Millcreek
|Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
|$14.49
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
|$14.49
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.