Huevos rancheros in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$14.50
2 Tostadas layered with chili chorizo and black beans on top of crispy hash browns, garnished with pico, sour cream, queso fresco, and cilantro
Huevos Rancheros$14.50
2 Tostadas layered with chili chorizo and black beans on top of crispy hash browns, garnished with pico, sour cream, queso fresco, and cilantro
More about Root'd Cafe
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$16.29
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
More about Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City
Main pic

 

Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway

110 Broadway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$10.75
Crispy corn tortillas layered with black beans, jack cheese, three eggs, ranchero sauce. Topped with sour cream, & Pico de Gallo on side. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.
More about Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway

