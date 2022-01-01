Huevos rancheros in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.50
2 Tostadas layered with chili chorizo and black beans on top of crispy hash browns, garnished with pico, sour cream, queso fresco, and cilantro
Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.29
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway
110 Broadway, Salt Lake City
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.75
Crispy corn tortillas layered with black beans, jack cheese, three eggs, ranchero sauce. Topped with sour cream, & Pico de Gallo on side. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.