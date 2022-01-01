Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Veggie & Pita Side$8.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Level Crossing Brewing Company image

 

Level Crossing Brewing Company

2496 S West Temple, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus and Flatbread$11.00
Roasted red pepper hummus with fresh made oven flatbread sprinkled with olive oil and parmesan cheese.
More about Level Crossing Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Hummus$9.00
Your choice of Classic Hummus topped with truffle oil
-or -
Horseradish Edamame topped Hummus with sunflower seeds chickpeas and green onions.
Served with crudité or bread
More about Grid City Beer Works
Seasons Plant Based Bistro image

 

Seasons Plant Based Bistro

1370 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
No Hummus Among Us$13.00
8" sourdough hoagie topped with Fromage Blanc, balsamic reduction, black olives, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, seasonal greens, roasted garlic, tomatoes, artichokes and mushrooms. Comes with Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips and cultured pickles. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
Buds image

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Hummus$1.00
More about Buds
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Veggie & Pita Side$8.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
East Liberty Tap House image

HAMBURGERS

East Liberty Tap House

850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Garlic Hummus$8.00
pita bread, house sambal (contains fish oil), lemon, olive oil.
vegan (without sambal).
More about East Liberty Tap House
Banner pic

 

Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Hummus with Lamb, Pine Nuts & Pita$6.00
Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. Topped with ground spiced lamb and pine nuts. Substitute lettuce for pita - GF
Side Hummus & Pita$4.00
Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil.
V+ / CNS
Substitute lettuce for pita - GF
Hummus with Lamb$12.50
Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. Topped with ground spiced lamb and pine nuts. Substitute lettuce for pita - GF
More about Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Chicken Katsu

Waffles

Steamed Rice

Cake

Chicken Pasta

Teriyaki Chicken

Potstickers

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston