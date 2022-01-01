Hummus in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve hummus
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Hummus Veggie & Pita Side
|$8.00
Level Crossing Brewing Company
2496 S West Temple, Salt Lake City
|Hummus and Flatbread
|$11.00
Roasted red pepper hummus with fresh made oven flatbread sprinkled with olive oil and parmesan cheese.
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Classic Hummus
|$9.00
Your choice of Classic Hummus topped with truffle oil
-or -
Horseradish Edamame topped Hummus with sunflower seeds chickpeas and green onions.
Served with crudité or bread
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|No Hummus Among Us
|$13.00
8" sourdough hoagie topped with Fromage Blanc, balsamic reduction, black olives, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, seasonal greens, roasted garlic, tomatoes, artichokes and mushrooms. Comes with Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips and cultured pickles. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Hummus Veggie & Pita Side
|$8.00
East Liberty Tap House
850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|$8.00
pita bread, house sambal (contains fish oil), lemon, olive oil.
vegan (without sambal).
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City
|Side Hummus with Lamb, Pine Nuts & Pita
|$6.00
Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. Topped with ground spiced lamb and pine nuts. Substitute lettuce for pita - GF
|Side Hummus & Pita
|$4.00
Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil.
V+ / CNS
Substitute lettuce for pita - GF
|Hummus with Lamb
|$12.50
Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. Topped with ground spiced lamb and pine nuts. Substitute lettuce for pita - GF