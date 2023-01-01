Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$5.25
6 lightly breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27 Fashion Place

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8 Jalapeno Poppers$11.00
More about Taqueria 27 Fashion Place
Item pic

 

Piper Down Pub

1492 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
6 Breaded Jalapenos filled with Cream Cheese, Served with Ranch and Jam for Dipping. Double Dipping Recommended.
More about Piper Down Pub
Taqueria 27 image

TACOS

Taqueria 27 Holladay

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Jalapeno Poppers$6.00
More about Taqueria 27 Holladay
Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27 Downtown

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Jalapeno Poppers$6.00
More about Taqueria 27 Downtown

