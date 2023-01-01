Jalapeno poppers in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$5.25
6 lightly breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing
Taqueria 27 Fashion Place
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
|8 Jalapeno Poppers
|$11.00
Piper Down Pub
1492 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$8.00
6 Breaded Jalapenos filled with Cream Cheese, Served with Ranch and Jam for Dipping. Double Dipping Recommended.
Taqueria 27 Holladay
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay
|4 Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.00