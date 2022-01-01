Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve katsu

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass image

 

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl$15.00
Katsu, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
More about Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
Chicken Katsu image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville

Avg 4.7 (3445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$12.85
Mini Chicken Katsu$8.85
Side Katsu Chicken$3.99
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
Banner pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Katsu$14.50
Deep fried breaded pork cutlet with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage
Chicken Katsu$13.95
Deep fried breaded chichken with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage
More about Hamachi
Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Lunch$9.99
Tender panko breaded chicken breast. Served with Japanese BBQ sauce, tempura vegetables, and rice.
Chicken Katsu Dinner$14.99
Tender panko breaded chicken breast with Japanese BBQ sauce, pork gyoza, Asian slaw, tempura vegetables, and rice.
TOGO Side Katsu Sauce$0.25
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Katsu Chicken Sandwich image

 

Kokonut Island Grill - SLC

358 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side- Katsu Chicken$4.99
Katsu Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Kokonut Island Grill - SLC
Item pic

 

Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu Sando$14.00
sweet brioche, chicken katsu, slaw, kewpie mayo, pickles, katsu sauce & a side salad
More about Purgatory Bar

