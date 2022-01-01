Katsu in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve katsu
More about Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Katsu, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville
|Chicken Katsu
|$12.85
|Mini Chicken Katsu
|$8.85
|Side Katsu Chicken
|$3.99
More about Hamachi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Pork Katsu
|$14.50
Deep fried breaded pork cutlet with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage
|Chicken Katsu
|$13.95
Deep fried breaded chichken with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Katsu Lunch
|$9.99
Tender panko breaded chicken breast. Served with Japanese BBQ sauce, tempura vegetables, and rice.
|Chicken Katsu Dinner
|$14.99
Tender panko breaded chicken breast with Japanese BBQ sauce, pork gyoza, Asian slaw, tempura vegetables, and rice.
|TOGO Side Katsu Sauce
|$0.25
More about Kokonut Island Grill - SLC
Kokonut Island Grill - SLC
358 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Side- Katsu Chicken
|$4.99
|Katsu Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99