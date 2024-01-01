Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve kebabs

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
Paneer Kebab$14.95
(GF) (VEG) Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in yogurt, kalonji, garlic, turmeric & tandoori spices - served with roasted peppers
Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Paneer Kebab$14.95
(GF) (VEG) Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in yogurt, kalonji, garlic, turmeric & tandoori spices - served with roasted peppers
Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek

733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Kebab$16.00
Tender beef rubbed in our special blend of spices and broiled. Yogurt cucumber sauce.
GF
Chicken Kebab$13.00
Chicken breast pieces marinated in lemon yogurt sauce with aioli.
GF
Vegetable Kebab$8.00
