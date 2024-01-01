Kebabs in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve kebabs
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
|Paneer Kebab
|$14.95
(GF) (VEG) Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in yogurt, kalonji, garlic, turmeric & tandoori spices - served with roasted peppers
|Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)
|$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Paneer Kebab
|$14.95
(GF) (VEG) Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in yogurt, kalonji, garlic, turmeric & tandoori spices - served with roasted peppers
|Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)
|$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
|Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
More about Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$15.95
Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination