Key lime pies in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve key lime pies

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

1109 E 3900 s, Millcreek

Takeout
Key Lime Pie$20.99
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust. topped with whip cream
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
PIES • FRENCH FRIES

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Finca - 1513 S. 1500 E.

1513 S. 1500 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Finca - 1513 S. 1500 E.

