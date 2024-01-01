Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Koyote

551 W 400 N , Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Atsu Kimchi$5.00
House made kimchi served warmed. Topped with quail egg yoke and green onions.
More about Koyote
Item pic

 

Deadpan Sandwich

545 West 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Kimchi$3.00
House made kimchi (vegan)
More about Deadpan Sandwich

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Pad Thai

Chips And Salsa

Veggie Sandwiches

Scallops

Chopped Salad

Cucumber Salad

Tortilla Soup

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Herriman

No reviews yet

Riverton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (47 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston