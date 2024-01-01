Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kimchi in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Kimchi
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve kimchi
Koyote
551 W 400 N , Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Atsu Kimchi
$5.00
House made kimchi served warmed. Topped with quail egg yoke and green onions.
More about Koyote
Deadpan Sandwich
545 West 700 South, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Side Kimchi
$3.00
House made kimchi (vegan)
More about Deadpan Sandwich
