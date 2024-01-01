Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb biryani in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve lamb biryani

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Biryani$15.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East

5468 South 900 East, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Biryani$17.95
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita
More about bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Biryani$15.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek

733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LAMB BIRYANI$15.95
More about Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Biryani$20.00
spiced basmati rice cooked with lamb, served with raita
More about Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

