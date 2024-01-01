Lamb biryani in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve lamb biryani
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Lamb Biryani
|$15.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
More about bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
5468 South 900 East, Murray
|Lamb Biryani
|$17.95
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Lamb Biryani
|$15.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
More about Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City
|LAMB BIRYANI
|$15.95