Lentil soup in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve lentil soup
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City
|(Bowl) Spinach & Lentil Soup
|$9.00
Brown lentils, spinach, onions, garlic, herbs, spices, and olive oil braised to perfection.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
|(Cup) Spinach & Lentil Soup
|$5.00
Brown lentils, spinach, onions, garlic, herbs, spices, and olive oil braised to perfection.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
|( Cup)Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup
|$5.00
An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
2192 W 3500 S, West Valley City
|CUP LENTIL BEAN SOUP
|$3.29
SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - Murray
5692 S 900 E, Murray
|CUP LENTIL BEAN SOUP
|$3.29