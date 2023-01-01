Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve lentil soup

Banner pic

 

Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(Bowl) Spinach & Lentil Soup$9.00
Brown lentils, spinach, onions, garlic, herbs, spices, and olive oil braised to perfection.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
(Cup) Spinach & Lentil Soup$5.00
Brown lentils, spinach, onions, garlic, herbs, spices, and olive oil braised to perfection.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
( Cup)Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup$5.00
An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
More about Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
Item pic

GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - West Valley

2192 W 3500 S, West Valley City

Avg 4.3 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CUP LENTIL BEAN SOUP$3.29
More about Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
Item pic

SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - Murray

5692 S 900 E, Murray

Avg 4.7 (2852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CUP LENTIL BEAN SOUP$3.29
More about Greek Souvlaki - Murray
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - Downtown

404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (4001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BOWL LENTIL BEAN SOUP$3.99
CUP LENTIL BEAN SOUP$3.29
QUART LENTIL BEAN SOUP$8.49
More about Greek Souvlaki - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Flautas

Fish Sandwiches

Steak Quesadillas

Blueberry Pies

Avocado Toast

Pudding

Chicken Nuggets

Croissant Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston