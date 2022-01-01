Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve mac and cheese

SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids REG Mac & Cheese$4.85
Pint Mac n cheese
Kids XL Mac & Cheese$6.85
More about SugarHouse BBQ
Baked Mac & Cheese image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Mac & Cheese$13.00
shhhh, it’s a secret
More about Carson Kitchen
Main pic

 

Neutral Ground- SLC

2110 W North Temple, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6-Cheese Mac n' Cheese$16.00
6 cheese mac n cheese, elbow noodles.
More about Neutral Ground- SLC
Pig and a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig and a Jelly Jar

1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Family Meal$29.99
Pan of Mac & Cheese topped with pulled pork served with a garden salad.
More about Pig and a Jelly Jar
Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Alfredo Mac & Cheese with Chicken$9.00
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac and Cheese$15.00
24-month Aged White Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Fontina
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N' Cheese$11.00
Béchamel cheese sauce, sautéed pancetta and leeks with breadcrumbs and freshly chopped parsley
Mac N' Cheese$11.00
Béchamel cheese sauce, sautéed pancetta and leeks with breadcrumbs and freshly chopped parsley
More about Root'd Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Chedda Burger

190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (2384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac n Cheese$4.99
Macaroni covered in our homemade Chedda whiz served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
More about Chedda Burger
Mac & Cheese image

 

Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.00
cheesy in the mac, mac in the cheesy!
More about Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass
Seasons Plant Based Bistro image

 

Seasons Plant Based Bistro

1370 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Mac & Cheese$9.00
Macaroni noodles, Seasons Cheddar Cheese mac sauce. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Elbow noodles and Seasons Mac & Cheese Sauce. (Tree Nuts, Gluten.)
Entree Mac & Cheese$14.00
Elbow noodles, house made mac & cheese sauce. (ALLERGENS: CASHEWS, GLUTEN.)
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
Item pic

TACOS

Vessel Kitchen

905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (8232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LIL' MAC + CHEESE$5.00
includes orange slices + choice of pita strips or seasonal veggies.
More about Vessel Kitchen
Item pic

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.45
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.45
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Chuck-A-Rama

6363 S State Street, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac-n-cheese (16 0z)$2.75
16 ounces
More about Chuck-A-Rama

