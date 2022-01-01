Mac and cheese in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve mac and cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Kids REG Mac & Cheese
|$4.85
|Pint Mac n cheese
|Kids XL Mac & Cheese
|$6.85
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
shhhh, it’s a secret
Neutral Ground- SLC
2110 W North Temple, Salt Lake City
|6-Cheese Mac n' Cheese
|$16.00
6 cheese mac n cheese, elbow noodles.
Pig and a Jelly Jar
1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Family Meal
|$29.99
Pan of Mac & Cheese topped with pulled pork served with a garden salad.
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Alfredo Mac & Cheese with Chicken
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Mac and Cheese
|$15.00
24-month Aged White Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Fontina
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Mac N' Cheese
|$11.00
Béchamel cheese sauce, sautéed pancetta and leeks with breadcrumbs and freshly chopped parsley
HAMBURGERS
Chedda Burger
190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City
|Mac n Cheese
|$4.99
Macaroni covered in our homemade Chedda whiz served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
cheesy in the mac, mac in the cheesy!
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Macaroni noodles, Seasons Cheddar Cheese mac sauce. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Elbow noodles and Seasons Mac & Cheese Sauce. (Tree Nuts, Gluten.)
|Entree Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Elbow noodles, house made mac & cheese sauce. (ALLERGENS: CASHEWS, GLUTEN.)
TACOS
Vessel Kitchen
905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|LIL' MAC + CHEESE
|$5.00
includes orange slices + choice of pita strips or seasonal veggies.
Even Stevens Sandwiches
200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.45
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
