Macarons in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve macarons

Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chateau Macaron Box$10.95
French Macarons Box-Classic Flavors*$10.95
Imported from France. Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookies. Flavors: chocolate, mocha, vanilla, pistachio, raspberry, lemon. (7)
French Macarons Box- Tropical Flavors$10.95
Imported from France. Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookies. Available flavors: Lemon Yuzu, Banana Guava, Lychee, Mango, Blood Orange, Pineapple and Coconut (7) Gluten-Friendly
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Item pic

TACOS

Vessel Kitchen - 9TH + 9TH

905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (8232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STRAWBERRY CREME MACARON*****$2.50
CONTAINS DAIRY. Hand-crafted by Dolce Bella locally.
More about Vessel Kitchen - 9TH + 9TH
Consumer pic

 

Beaumont Bakery & Cafe - 3979 Wasatch Blvd Suite B

3979 Wasatch Boulevard, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Macaron$2.75
Passionfruit Macaron$2.75
Vanilla Cardamom Macaron$2.75
More about Beaumont Bakery & Cafe - 3979 Wasatch Blvd Suite B

