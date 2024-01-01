Macarons in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve macarons
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Chateau Macaron Box
|$10.95
|French Macarons Box-Classic Flavors*
|$10.95
Imported from France. Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookies. Flavors: chocolate, mocha, vanilla, pistachio, raspberry, lemon. (7)
|French Macarons Box- Tropical Flavors
|$10.95
Imported from France. Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookies. Available flavors: Lemon Yuzu, Banana Guava, Lychee, Mango, Blood Orange, Pineapple and Coconut (7) Gluten-Friendly
TACOS
Vessel Kitchen - 9TH + 9TH
905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|STRAWBERRY CREME MACARON*****
|$2.50
CONTAINS DAIRY. Hand-crafted by Dolce Bella locally.