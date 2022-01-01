Maki in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve maki
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Kappa maki
|$4.50
cucumber, sesame seeds
|Veggie maki
|$5.95
greens, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts
|Tekka maki
|$6.50
tuna roll
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Avocado Maki
|$7.00
Avocado
|Hamachi Maki
|$7.00
Yellowtail
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Hanna Natsu Maki
|$7.99
Mango, cucumber, shiso, and pickled daikon. Topped with spicy honey teriyaki, lime juice and habanero sauce.