Maki in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve maki

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kappa maki$4.50
cucumber, sesame seeds
Veggie maki$5.95
greens, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts
Tekka maki$6.50
tuna roll
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Maki$7.00
Avocado
Hamachi Maki$7.00
Yellowtail
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hanna Natsu Maki$7.99
Mango, cucumber, shiso, and pickled daikon. Topped with spicy honey teriyaki, lime juice and habanero sauce.
Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Maki$7.00
Salmon
Unagi Maki$7.00
Eel
Tuna Maki$7.00
Tuna
