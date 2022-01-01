Massaman curry in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve massaman curry
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Massaman Curry
|$15.00
Potatoes, carrots, onions, and peanuts simmered with coconut milk in dried red chili, tamarind juice, lemongrass, galangal root curry paste.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|LC6. Massaman curry
|$10.00
|C4. Massaman curry
|$15.00
Flavored with Massaman curry paste with an edition of Persian spices, slowed cooked potatoes, carrot, topped with roasted peanuts.