Mixed green salad in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve mixed green salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

MOZZ

545 700 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Greens Salad Full$14.00
Featuring: Baby Tuscan Mixed Lettuces, Yellow Squash Ribbon, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pickled Beet, Mint, Pine Nut & House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Allergens: tree nuts, honey
Mixed Greens Salad Half$7.00
Featuring: Baby Tuscan Mixed Lettuces, Yellow Squash Ribbon, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pickled Beet, Mint, Pine Nut & House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Allergens: tree nuts, honey
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mixed Greens Salad$3.99
GF Mixed Greens Salad$3.99
