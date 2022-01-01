Mixed green salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about MOZZ
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
MOZZ
545 700 South, Salt Lake City
|Mixed Greens Salad Full
|$14.00
Featuring: Baby Tuscan Mixed Lettuces, Yellow Squash Ribbon, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pickled Beet, Mint, Pine Nut & House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Allergens: tree nuts, honey
|Mixed Greens Salad Half
|$7.00
Featuring: Baby Tuscan Mixed Lettuces, Yellow Squash Ribbon, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pickled Beet, Mint, Pine Nut & House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Allergens: tree nuts, honey