Mozzarella sticks in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Este Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Este Pizzeria
156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
Breaded & Fried Fresh Mozzarella Sticks. Served with House Made Marinara
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.25
5 lightly breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried and served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Este Pizza Sugarhouse
2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
More about Marie Callender's
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.49
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.