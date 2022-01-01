Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Este Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Este Pizzeria

156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Breaded & Fried Fresh Mozzarella Sticks. Served with House Made Marinara
More about Este Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$5.25
5 lightly breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried and served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image

 

Este Pizza Sugarhouse

2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.49
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Marie Callender's
Seasons Plant Based Bistro image

 

Seasons Plant Based Bistro

1370 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
4 pc. House made mozzarella sticks, served with choice of ranch, marinara or cream sauce. (ALLERGENS: GLUTEN, SOY, CASHEWS.)
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro

