Mushroom burgers in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$6.99
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Tomatoes, and Grilled Onions.
Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Wagyu Burger (nv)$20.00
Wagyu Beef (nv) patty on a Brioche Bun, with Mushrooms, Melted Gouda Cheese (nv), Thick-Cut Bacon (nv) and Grilled Onions. Served with Fries.
Piper Down Pub

1492 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.00
Sautéed Mushrooms with minced Garlic & Melted Swiss Cheese atop our 1/3 lb. Patty Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Tomato, Lettuce, Yellow Onion with a Pickle Spear
