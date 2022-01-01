Mushroom burgers in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$6.99
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Tomatoes, and Grilled Onions.
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Mushroom Wagyu Burger (nv)
|$20.00
Wagyu Beef (nv) patty on a Brioche Bun, with Mushrooms, Melted Gouda Cheese (nv), Thick-Cut Bacon (nv) and Grilled Onions. Served with Fries.