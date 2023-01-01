Naan in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve naan
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Sweet Nutty Naan
|$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
|Classic Naan
|$2.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
|Garlic Cheese Naan
|$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Sweet Nutty Naan
|$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
|Garlic Cheese Naan
|$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
|Garlic Naan
|$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Vessel Kitchen - 9TH + 9TH
905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|NAAN FLATBREAD
|$1.50
Everest Curry Kitchen Express - Murray, UT
5692 S 900 E Suite D7, Murray
|Garlic Naan (Two slices)
|$1.00
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
5468 South 900 East, Murray
|Garlic Naan
|$3.75
Contains gluten. Teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Peshawari Naan (G)(V)
|$5.25
white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor
|Butter Naan
|$3.50
freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh with butter
|Garlic Naan (G) (V)
|$3.50
flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh