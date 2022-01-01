Nachos in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|BBQ NACHOS
|$9.00
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3318 Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City
|Irish Nachos
|$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|Cheese Nachos
|$6.00
|Jr Cheese Nachos
|$5.00
|Nachos
|$12.00
Cheddar-jack, black beans, queso, jalapeños, pico, sour cream, guac
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Ahi Poke Nachos
|$14.00
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Nachos
|$8.50
Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.99
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Breakfast Nachos (V) (GF)
|$9.99
House chips, scrambled eggs, house salsa, cheese sauce, black beans, queso fresco, avocado (Sub Vegan Eggs+2)
Breakfast Nachos (V) (GF)
|$10.99
House chips, scrambled eggs, house salsa, cheese sauce, black beans, queso fresco, avocado (Sub Vegan Eggs+2)
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City
|Irish Nachos
|$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
|Ultimate Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|zesty nachos
|$13.00
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Mini Nachos
|$6.29
Tortilla Chips, Topped With Mexican Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno, Topped with Sour Cream Drizzle. Choice of 1 Salsa Fire Roasted, Green Verde or Pico. Add Protein Starting at $2.25 extra
|Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla Chips, Topped With Mexican Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno, Diced Tomato, Black Olive, Guacamole, Pico, Topped with Sour Cream Drizzle. Choice of 2 Salsa Fire Roasted and/or Green Verde. Add Protein Starting at $2.25 extra
Kokonut Island Grill - SLC
358 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Nacho-Kalua Pork
|$13.99
|Nacho-Teriyaki Steak
|$15.99
|Nacho-Teriyaki Chicken
|$13.99
Taqueria 27
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
|Nachos
|$8.50
Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.
TACOS
Taqueria 27
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay
|Nachos
|$8.50
Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.
BOLTCUTTER
57 E. Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City
|NACHOS
|$12.00
RETURN OF THE J -- housemade corn chips, queso, shredded chipotle jackfruit, black beans, fresh jalapeño + red onion, fresh made guacamole, chipotle crema.