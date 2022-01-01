Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve nachos

SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ NACHOS$9.00
More about SugarHouse BBQ
Irish Nachos image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3318 Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City

Avg 4 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Cafe Silvestre image

 

Cafe Silvestre

3524 2200 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Nachos$6.00
Jr Cheese Nachos$5.00
Nachos$12.00
Cheddar-jack, black beans, queso, jalapeños, pico, sour cream, guac
More about Cafe Silvestre
Ahi Poke Nachos image

 

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Poke Nachos$14.00
More about Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$8.50
Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.
More about Taqueria 27
Breakfast Nachos image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Item pic

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Nachos (V) (GF)$9.99
House chips, scrambled eggs, house salsa, cheese sauce, black beans, queso fresco, avocado (Sub Vegan Eggs+2)
Breakfast Nachos (V) (GF)$10.99
House chips, scrambled eggs, house salsa, cheese sauce, black beans, queso fresco, avocado (Sub Vegan Eggs+2)
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Irish Nachos image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City

Avg 4.4 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Ultimate Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
zesty nachos image

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
zesty nachos$13.00
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Nachos$6.29
Tortilla Chips, Topped With Mexican Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno, Topped with Sour Cream Drizzle. Choice of 1 Salsa Fire Roasted, Green Verde or Pico. Add Protein Starting at $2.25 extra
Nachos$10.99
Tortilla Chips, Topped With Mexican Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno, Diced Tomato, Black Olive, Guacamole, Pico, Topped with Sour Cream Drizzle. Choice of 2 Salsa Fire Roasted and/or Green Verde. Add Protein Starting at $2.25 extra
More about Diversion
Item pic

 

Kokonut Island Grill - SLC

358 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho-Kalua Pork$13.99
Nacho-Teriyaki Steak$15.99
Nacho-Teriyaki Chicken$13.99
More about Kokonut Island Grill - SLC
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$8.50
Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.
More about Taqueria 27
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria 27

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$8.50
Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.
More about Taqueria 27
Restaurant banner

 

Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
More about Purgatory Bar
NACHOS image

 

BOLTCUTTER

57 E. Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
NACHOS$12.00
RETURN OF THE J -- housemade corn chips, queso, shredded chipotle jackfruit, black beans, fresh jalapeño + red onion, fresh made guacamole, chipotle crema.
More about BOLTCUTTER

