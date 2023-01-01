Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
New york style cheesecake in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
New York Style Cheesecake
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve new york style cheesecake
Red Rock Place
6227 South State, Suite 10, Murray
No reviews yet
New York Style Cheesecake - Full
$8.00
Raspberry sauce
More about Red Rock Place
Red Rock Brewing Co.
254 S 200 W, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
New York Style Cheesecake - Full
$8.00
Raspberry sauce
More about Red Rock Brewing Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City
Chocolate Cake
Shrimp Fajitas
Boneless Wings
Chicken Wraps
Pineapple Fried Rice
Tortas
Bratwurst
Thai Fried Rice
Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Sugar House
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Central City
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
East Central
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ballpark
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Salt Lake City to explore
Park City
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Sandy
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
West Jordan
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Herriman
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bountiful
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(341 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(726 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(363 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(895 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(472 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston