Noodle soup in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro - 163 W 200 S Ste 101
J Wong's Asian Bistro - 163 W 200 S Ste 101
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Shrimp wontons, chicken, char-sil pork, bok choy and egg noodles in a savory broth.
|Vegetable Tofu Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Seasonal vegetables, fried tofu, and rice noodles in a savory sesame soy broth.
More about Buds
SANDWICHES
Buds
509 East 300 South, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.25
A hearty classic full of carrot, celery, fusilli pasta and house made veggie chicken. 12 ounces. Limited time only.