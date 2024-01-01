Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

J Wong's Asian Bistro - 163 W 200 S Ste 101

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton Noodle Soup$15.00
Shrimp wontons, chicken, char-sil pork, bok choy and egg noodles in a savory broth.
Vegetable Tofu Noodle Soup$14.00
Seasonal vegetables, fried tofu, and rice noodles in a savory sesame soy broth.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro - 163 W 200 S Ste 101
Main pic

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 East 300 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.25
A hearty classic full of carrot, celery, fusilli pasta and house made veggie chicken. 12 ounces. Limited time only.
More about Buds
Banner pic

 

Sawadee Thai Restaurant - @ E South Temple St

754 East South Temple, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Wonton&Egg Noodle Soup$14.95
Pork wontons and egg noodle soup with bok choi
More about Sawadee Thai Restaurant - @ E South Temple St

