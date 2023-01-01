Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oreo cake in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve oreo cake

Consumer pic

 

Keyaki Sushi

167 4500 South, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo mini Cake$5.50
More about Keyaki Sushi
Victor's Pizza Co image

 

Victor's Pizza Co

545 W 3900 S Suite A, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo Mousse Cheese Cake$4.99
More about Victor's Pizza Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Avocado Salad

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Steamed Rice

Cucumber Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Croissant Sandwiches

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston