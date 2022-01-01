Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

 

Ginger Street

324 S State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$9.00
rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, crushed peanuts, lime, chili flake -GF*^
vegan and vegatarian
Pad Thai$9.00
vegetarian version, cabbage, bean sprouts, scallion, peanuts, chili, herbs, lime
More about Ginger Street
Pad Thai image

 

J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai$13.00
Fresh rice noodles sauteed with chicken or tofu, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts, served with a side of lime.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
P1. Pad Thai$14.00
Stir fried thin rice noodle with pad thai sauce, bean sprout, green onion, and egg. topped with ground peanuts and slice of lime.
LS1. Pad Thai$11.00
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Pad Thai image

 

Chaiyo Thai To Go

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$12.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodle with Pad thai sauce, Eggs, Bean Sprout, and Kuicheai leave Served with Bean Sprout, Ground peanut, Green onion, and Slice of Lime.
More about Chaiyo Thai To Go

