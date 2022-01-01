Pad thai in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Ginger Street
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
|Pad Thai
|$9.00
rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, crushed peanuts, lime, chili flake -GF*^
vegan and vegatarian
|Pad Thai
|$9.00
vegetarian version, cabbage, bean sprouts, scallion, peanuts, chili, herbs, lime
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Fresh rice noodles sauteed with chicken or tofu, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts, served with a side of lime.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|P1. Pad Thai
|$14.00
Stir fried thin rice noodle with pad thai sauce, bean sprout, green onion, and egg. topped with ground peanuts and slice of lime.
|LS1. Pad Thai
|$11.00