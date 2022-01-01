Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pancakes

Nohm image

TAPAS

Nohm

165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(Vgt.) Chive Pancake$12.00
Asian Chive / Veggies / Perilla / Spicy Pepper / Vinegared Soy Sauce
Chive Pancake$11.00
More about Nohm
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Brown-Butter Pancakes$11.00
2 pancakes, dusted with powered sugar and garnished with berries, choice of 1 protein
Brown-Butter Pancakes$11.00
2 pancakes, dusted with powered sugar and garnished with berries, choice of 1 protein
More about Root'd Cafe
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Happy Face Pancakes$7.49
Full Macadamia Pancakes$10.99
Full Blueberry Pancakes$9.99
More about Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City
Item pic

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
pancake sandwich w/soup of the day$16.00
just egg, zausage patty, sauteed greens & onions in between 2 pancakes, house cheese sauce, served with maple syrup for a sweet & savory meal
hazelnut pancakes w/basil maple & fruit compote$16.00
served w/ maple syrup & fruit compote.
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
Main pic

 

Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway

110 Broadway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Crunch Pancakes$11.75
Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, granola, brown sugar cinnamon sauce, & powdered sugar.
Strawberry Pancakes$11.75
Buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream glaze, & powdered sugar.
More about Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's - Sugar House

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Dutch Baby Pancake$11.00
fresh blueberries, lemon curd, maple syrup, sliced toasted almonds
More about Bartolo's - Sugar House

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Cake

Pho

Pad Thai

Ham Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Quiche

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston