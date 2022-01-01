Pancakes in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pancakes
TAPAS
Nohm
165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City
|(Vgt.) Chive Pancake
|$12.00
Asian Chive / Veggies / Perilla / Spicy Pepper / Vinegared Soy Sauce
|Chive Pancake
|$11.00
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Brown-Butter Pancakes
|$11.00
2 pancakes, dusted with powered sugar and garnished with berries, choice of 1 protein
Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City
|Kids Happy Face Pancakes
|$7.49
|Full Macadamia Pancakes
|$10.99
|Full Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.99
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|pancake sandwich w/soup of the day
|$16.00
just egg, zausage patty, sauteed greens & onions in between 2 pancakes, house cheese sauce, served with maple syrup for a sweet & savory meal
|hazelnut pancakes w/basil maple & fruit compote
|$16.00
served w/ maple syrup & fruit compote.
Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway
110 Broadway, Salt Lake City
|Banana Crunch Pancakes
|$11.75
Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, granola, brown sugar cinnamon sauce, & powdered sugar.
|Strawberry Pancakes
|$11.75
Buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream glaze, & powdered sugar.