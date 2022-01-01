Paninis in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve paninis
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Turkey Avocado Panini
|$0.00
Smoked turkey, Vidalia relish, bacon & roasted tomato aioli on focaccia.
The Daily
222 Main St, Salt Lake City
|Chipotle Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Bacon, chipotle mayo, avocado, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Comes with a side of fries.
|Ham & Brie Panini
|$13.00
Honey Ham, brie, caramlized apples and dijonnaise. Comes with a side of fries.