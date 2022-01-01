Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve paninis

Turkey Avocado Panini image

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Panini$0.00
Smoked turkey, Vidalia relish, bacon & roasted tomato aioli on focaccia.
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
The Daily image

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Turkey Panini$13.00
Bacon, chipotle mayo, avocado, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Comes with a side of fries.
Ham & Brie Panini$13.00
Honey Ham, brie, caramlized apples and dijonnaise. Comes with a side of fries.
More about The Daily
Publik Eds image

 

Publik Eds - 210 University St E

210 University St E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Panini$10.00
More about Publik Eds - 210 University St E

