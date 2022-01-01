Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve patty melts

Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$10.99
1/3 lb. fresh hamburger patty topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$5.99
Grilled Cheese with a Hamburger Patty on Rye Bread.
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
Item pic

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Patty Melt$11.99
6 oz burger, grilled red onions, Swiss, Russian dressing, marbled rye. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$17.00
double patty, double cheddar, parmesan, grilled onions, japanese mayo, mildly spicy tomato jam. All on a 1” thick brioche toast with a side of fries
More about Purgatory Bar

