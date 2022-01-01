Patty melts in Salt Lake City
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
1/3 lb. fresh hamburger patty topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Patty Melt
|$5.99
Grilled Cheese with a Hamburger Patty on Rye Bread.
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Patty Melt
|$11.99
6 oz burger, grilled red onions, Swiss, Russian dressing, marbled rye. Served with a side of house cut French fries.