Peanut butter cookies in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Alpha Coffee
7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.95
More about Alpha Coffee
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
My Pie Pizza
4655 S. 2300 E., Holladay
Avg 4.6
(744 reviews)
Cookie - Reeses Peanut Butter
$3.00
Cookie - Reeses Peanut Butter
More about My Pie Pizza
