Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pho

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro image

NOODLES

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro

1215 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1657 reviews)
Takeout
SOMI SPECIAL PHO$16.00
More about SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
Vietnamese Pho image

 

Tamarind, LLC

120 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vietnamese Pho$11.99
With choice of beef or chicken, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions, served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side.
Gluten Free
Vietnamese Pho Dinner Special$12.99
Your choice of dessert with our Vietnamese Pho. Choice of beef or chicken, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions, served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side.
Gluten Free
Vegan Pho$11.99
Vegan Pho broth with fried tofu, baby bok choy, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions
Served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side.
More about Tamarind, LLC
Item pic

 

Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
P16 Pho Chay$13.00
Tofu, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, baby corn & bamboo
P1 Pho Dac Biet$14.00
steak, brisket, marbled brisket, tendon, tripe, meatballs
Kids Pho$7.00
Noodles only
More about Fat Fish - West Valley
Restaurant banner

 

Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho-nudo$13.00
mexican-style pho with tomato & pork stock, braised beef, rice noodles, house chili oil, cilantro, red onions, green onions & jalapeños
More about Purgatory Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Egg Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Cobb Salad

Papaya Salad

Lasagna

Enchiladas

Salmon

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston