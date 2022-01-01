Pho in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pho
More about SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
NOODLES
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
1215 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
|SOMI SPECIAL PHO
|$16.00
More about Tamarind, LLC
Tamarind, LLC
120 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Vietnamese Pho
|$11.99
With choice of beef or chicken, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions, served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side.
Gluten Free
|Vietnamese Pho Dinner Special
|$12.99
Your choice of dessert with our Vietnamese Pho. Choice of beef or chicken, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions, served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side.
Gluten Free
|Vegan Pho
|$11.99
Vegan Pho broth with fried tofu, baby bok choy, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions
Served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side.
More about Fat Fish - West Valley
Fat Fish - West Valley
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City
|P16 Pho Chay
|$13.00
Tofu, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, baby corn & bamboo
|P1 Pho Dac Biet
|$14.00
steak, brisket, marbled brisket, tendon, tripe, meatballs
|Kids Pho
|$7.00
Noodles only