Pies in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pies

French Country Pot Pies image

 

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery

1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Country Pot Pies$18.00
set of 4 scratch made pot pies filled with a creamy chicken filling with carrots, celery, red onions and Yukon gold potatoes
Beef Stew Pot Pies$18.00
Set of 4 Scratch made pot pies filled with a rich beef stew made with, Bacon, butternut squash, and prunes and topped with a flaky scratch made crust.
More about Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery
SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie - Whole$12.00
Pecan Pie a la Mode$4.75
Pecan Pie - Slice$3.75
More about SugarHouse BBQ
Item pic

 

Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Traditional Cuban Pork Meat Pie$4.85
Baked Chicken Meat Pie$4.85
Baked Ropa Vieja Meat Pie - Beef$4.85
More about Alpha Coffee
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Craft your Own Pie$17.50
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie$19.99
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust.
Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
Chicken Pot Pie Combo$13.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Apple NSA Pie$18.79
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
'No Sugar Added'
Contains natural fruit sugars.
More about Marie Callender's
Item pic

 

Victor's Pizza Co

545 W 3900 S Suite A, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Apples Pie$9.99
Graham cracker crumbles, caramel sauce, fresh apples and cream cheese frosting!
More about Victor's Pizza Co
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

My Pie Pizza

4655 S. 2300 E., Holladay

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sharing: The Platter (1 Pie / Salad / Knots)$20.50
Choose any 1 Classic Pie or My Pie + 1 Large Salad + a Full order of Garlic Knots
Personal Combo: 1/2 Pie & 1/2 Knots$9.50
1/2 Pie + 1/2 Order of Garlic Knots
Choose any Classic or My Pie for your 1/2 Pie. Comes with 1/2 order of Garlic Knots (3 Knots + Marinara Sauce)
Family Combo (3 Pies / Salad / Knots)$35.50
Choose any 3 Classic or My Pies + 1 Large Salad + Full Order of Garlic Knots
More about My Pie Pizza
Item pic

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pookie Pie$3.95
Vegan and Gluten-Free dessert from Salt Lake City favorite City Cakes!
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Polynesian Pie$21.00
light red sauce, grilled spam, canadian bacon, red onion, roasted peppers, marinated tomato, grilled fresh pineapple jalapeño jam
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lime Meringue Pie$10.00
More about Bartolo's
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Pookie Pie$3.95
Vegan and Gluten-Free dessert from Salt Lake City favorite City Cakes!
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches

