Pies in Salt Lake City

1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City
|French Country Pot Pies
|$18.00
set of 4 scratch made pot pies filled with a creamy chicken filling with carrots, celery, red onions and Yukon gold potatoes
|Beef Stew Pot Pies
|$18.00
Set of 4 Scratch made pot pies filled with a rich beef stew made with, Bacon, butternut squash, and prunes and topped with a flaky scratch made crust.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Pecan Pie - Whole
|$12.00
|Pecan Pie a la Mode
|$4.75
|Pecan Pie - Slice
|$3.75
Alpha Coffee
7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood
|Baked Traditional Cuban Pork Meat Pie
|$4.85
|Baked Chicken Meat Pie
|$4.85
|Baked Ropa Vieja Meat Pie - Beef
|$4.85
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Craft your Own Pie
|$17.50
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
|$19.99
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust.
Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
|Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$13.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Apple NSA Pie
|$18.79
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
'No Sugar Added'
Contains natural fruit sugars.
Victor's Pizza Co
545 W 3900 S Suite A, Millcreek
|Red Apples Pie
|$9.99
Graham cracker crumbles, caramel sauce, fresh apples and cream cheese frosting!
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
My Pie Pizza
4655 S. 2300 E., Holladay
|Sharing: The Platter (1 Pie / Salad / Knots)
|$20.50
Choose any 1 Classic Pie or My Pie + 1 Large Salad + a Full order of Garlic Knots
|Personal Combo: 1/2 Pie & 1/2 Knots
|$9.50
1/2 Pie + 1/2 Order of Garlic Knots
Choose any Classic or My Pie for your 1/2 Pie. Comes with 1/2 order of Garlic Knots (3 Knots + Marinara Sauce)
|Family Combo (3 Pies / Salad / Knots)
|$35.50
Choose any 3 Classic or My Pies + 1 Large Salad + Full Order of Garlic Knots
Even Stevens Sandwiches
200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City
|Pookie Pie
|$3.95
Vegan and Gluten-Free dessert from Salt Lake City favorite City Cakes!
PIZZA
Bricks Corner - SLC
1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Polynesian Pie
|$21.00
light red sauce, grilled spam, canadian bacon, red onion, roasted peppers, marinated tomato, grilled fresh pineapple jalapeño jam