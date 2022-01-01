Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve po boy

SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CUP PO BOY$0.50
BTL PO BOY$6.00
More about SugarHouse BBQ
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Mr. Charlie’s

554 W 4500 S, Murray

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Po' Boy$9.79
3 Fingers tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
Nashville Po' Boy$9.99
3 Fingers tossed in Nashville Hot Honey Sauce, Slaw, Pickles on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
Classic Po' Boy$9.49
3 Fingers, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
More about Mr. Charlie’s
Item pic

 

Bucket O' Crawfish

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catfish Po-boys w/ cajun fries$9.95
Shrimp Po-boy w/ cajun fries$9.95
Chicken Po-boys w/ cajun fries$9.95
More about Bucket O' Crawfish

