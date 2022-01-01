Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pork belly

Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Pork Belly$3.50
More about Taqueria 27
Item pic

 

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Glazed Pork Belly Satay$9.00
Hoisin, citrus slaw, pickled jalapeños.
More about Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
E7. Crispy Pork Belly Krapow$17.00
Authentic Krakow crispy pork belly with garlic and chili and basil
F4. Pork Belly spring rolls$8.00
Crispy pork belly and crispy green, serve with signature sauce and peanut sauce.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Bao$11.00
(2pc) pork belly, hoisin ginger glaze, crushed peanuts, cilantro, pickles & chives
More about Purgatory Bar

