Pork belly in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pork belly
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Glazed Pork Belly Satay
|$9.00
Hoisin, citrus slaw, pickled jalapeños.
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|E7. Crispy Pork Belly Krapow
|$17.00
Authentic Krakow crispy pork belly with garlic and chili and basil
|F4. Pork Belly spring rolls
|$8.00
Crispy pork belly and crispy green, serve with signature sauce and peanut sauce.