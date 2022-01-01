Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve potstickers

Pot stickers (4) image

 

J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pot stickers (4)$7.00
Pan-fried pork dumplings.
Vegetable Pot stickers (4)$7.00
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Pot Stickers with a kick$8.00
8 deep fried pork and veggie pot stickers, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.
More about Tap Room
Crispy Potstickers image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

340 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza (Pot Stickers)$6.99
Pork or vegetable; served with a sesame soy dipping sauce
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Pot Sticker (7pc) image

 

Chaiyo Thai To Go

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Sticker (7pc)$8.00
More about Chaiyo Thai To Go

