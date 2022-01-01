Potstickers in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve potstickers
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Pot stickers (4)
|$7.00
Pan-fried pork dumplings.
|Vegetable Pot stickers (4)
|$7.00
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings.
Tap Room
2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City
|Pot Stickers with a kick
|$8.00
8 deep fried pork and veggie pot stickers, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
340 S Main St, Salt Lake City
|Crispy Potstickers
|$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Gyoza (Pot Stickers)
|$6.99
Pork or vegetable; served with a sesame soy dipping sauce