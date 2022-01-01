Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
4044 S 2700 E, Holladay
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.99
Stone Ground bun, pickle, white onion
More about Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
Purgatory Bar
62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Asian Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.00
More about Purgatory Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City
Shrimp Enchiladas
Chicken Fried Rice
Lox
Shrimp Tacos
Burritos
Pad See
Carbonara
Cheese Fries
Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Sugar House
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Central City
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
East Central
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Millcreek
No reviews yet
More near Salt Lake City to explore
Park City
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Sandy
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
West Jordan
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bountiful
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Herriman
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(278 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(227 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(570 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(708 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston