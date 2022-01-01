Pumpkin pies in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Pumpkin Pie with Cheesecake Base 9"
|$21.00
Classic pumpkin atop a layer of sweet cream cheese in our scratch-made pie crust. Available November 17-23
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Pumpkin Pie
|$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
|Pumpkin Pie
|$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
|Turkey Breast Feast with Pumpkin Pie
|$149.99
*Feeds 4-6 People. Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, & choice of whole apple or whole pumpkin Pie. All Feasts require 3 hours reheating time.
More about Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY
|Pumpkin Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl 9"
|$21.00
Classic pumpkin atop a layer of sweet cream cheese in our scratch-made pie crust.