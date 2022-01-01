Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie with Cheesecake Base 9"$21.00
Classic pumpkin atop a layer of sweet cream cheese in our scratch-made pie crust. Available November 17-23
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Pumpkin Pie$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Turkey Breast Feast with Pumpkin Pie$149.99
*Feeds 4-6 People. Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, & choice of whole apple or whole pumpkin Pie. All Feasts require 3 hours reheating time.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Pumpkin Pie with Cheesecake Base 9" image

FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings

1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl 9"$21.00
Classic pumpkin atop a layer of sweet cream cheese in our scratch-made pie crust.
More about Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
Banner pic

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Waffle$14.00
fluffy chamomile made-to-order waffle, whipped triple berry butter, salty seed spread, cara cara oranges and sumac dust
More about The Rose Estb.

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Carne Asada

French Toast

Greek Salad

Miso Soup

Drunken Noodles

French Fries

Sticky Rice

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (304 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston