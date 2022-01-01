Quesadillas in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about YUMZ, LLC
YUMZ, LLC
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|QUESADILLA BIRRIA WITH SPICY 🌶 RAMEN
|$16.50
|BIRRIA QUESADILLA ALONE
|$12.00
|KIDS CHEEZE QUESADILLA W/ 🍟
|$5.99
More about Cafe Silvestre
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
Fresh flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, pico, sour cream
|Jr. Quesadilla
|$6.00
More about Monarca
Monarca
268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY
|Birria Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Quesadilla Tinga Chicken
|$12.00
|Nopales Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
More about Taqueria 27
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.50
T27 cheese blend melted inside flour tortillas, served with chipotle sour cream dip.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of chips.
More about Taco Land
Taco Land
499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake
|Carnitas quesadilla
|$10.99
14"fresh flour tortilla with carnitas and mozzarella cheese.
Served with side of pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado sauce.
|Cheese quesadilla
|$7.99
14" flour Tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese.
Served with side of sour cream, pico de Gallo and avocado sauce.
|Grilled Chicken quesadilla
|$10.99
14" fresh flour tortilla with grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese.
Served with side of pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado sauce.
More about Diversion
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese. Choice Of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, or Tortilla Chips. Choice of Fountain Drink (Coke Products) or Apple Juice
More about Taqueria 27
Taqueria 27
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.50
T27 cheese blend melted inside flour tortillas, served with chipotle sour cream dip.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of chips.
More about Taqueria 27
TACOS
Taqueria 27
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.50
T27 cheese blend melted inside flour tortillas, served with chipotle sour cream dip.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of chips.
More about ROCTACO
TACOS
ROCTACO
248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City
|BBQ QUESADILLA
|$4.20
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|PORK QUESADILLA
|$4.20
Pork Quesadilla