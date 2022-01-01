Quesadillas in Salt Lake City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

YUMZ, LLC image

 

YUMZ, LLC

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLA BIRRIA WITH SPICY 🌶 RAMEN$16.50
BIRRIA QUESADILLA ALONE$12.00
KIDS CHEEZE QUESADILLA W/ 🍟$5.99
More about YUMZ, LLC
Cafe Silvestre image

 

Cafe Silvestre

3524 2200 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.00
Quesadilla$7.00
Fresh flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, pico, sour cream
Jr. Quesadilla$6.00
More about Cafe Silvestre
Monarca image

 

Monarca

268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Birria Quesadilla$14.00
Quesadilla Tinga Chicken$12.00
Nopales Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
More about Monarca
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
T27 cheese blend melted inside flour tortillas, served with chipotle sour cream dip.
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of chips.
More about Taqueria 27
Taco Land image

 

Taco Land

499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas quesadilla$10.99
14"fresh flour tortilla with carnitas and mozzarella cheese.
Served with side of pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Cheese quesadilla$7.99
14" flour Tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese.
Served with side of sour cream, pico de Gallo and avocado sauce.
Grilled Chicken quesadilla$10.99
14" fresh flour tortilla with grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese.
Served with side of pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado sauce.
More about Taco Land
Alibi image

 

Alibi

369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Quesadilla$6.00
More about Alibi
Item pic

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese. Choice Of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, or Tortilla Chips. Choice of Fountain Drink (Coke Products) or Apple Juice
More about Diversion
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
T27 cheese blend melted inside flour tortillas, served with chipotle sour cream dip.
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of chips.
More about Taqueria 27
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria 27

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
T27 cheese blend melted inside flour tortillas, served with chipotle sour cream dip.
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of chips.
More about Taqueria 27
Item pic

TACOS

ROCTACO

248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ QUESADILLA$4.20
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
PORK QUESADILLA$4.20
Pork Quesadilla
More about ROCTACO

