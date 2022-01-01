Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Spinach Quiche$6.45
Ham & Cheese Quiche$6.45
Mushroom & White Cheddar Quiche$6.45
More about Alpha Coffee
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche$18.79
Soup, Salad and Quiche$13.29
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
More about Marie Callender's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Quiche Lorraine, 9" (4/16 pick up)$45.00
Scratch-made in a tall, European-style, flaky crust, filled with savory egg custard made with heavy cream, Gruyere cheese, and bacon pieces.
More about Gourmandise

