Quiche in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve quiche
Alpha Coffee
7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood
|Tomato Spinach Quiche
|$6.45
|Ham & Cheese Quiche
|$6.45
|Mushroom & White Cheddar Quiche
|$6.45
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Quiche
|$18.79
|Soup, Salad and Quiche
|$13.29
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.