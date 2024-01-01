Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red velvet cake in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve red velvet cake

Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake Slice*$6.50
Classic scratch-made Red Velvet cake. Subtly sweet cream cheese frosting topped with white chocolate fan and fresh raspberries.
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cake 1/2 Sheet$139.90
Classic red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
Item pic

 

Bix Bakery & Cafe, Sugarhouse

479 E 2100 S, SALT LAKE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
RED VELVET CAKE SLICE$4.75
More about Bix Bakery & Cafe, Sugarhouse

