Rice bowls in Salt Lake City

Teriyaki Rice Bowl image

 

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl$15.00
Katsu, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.00
Choose from: Chicken, Steak, or Katsu. House teriyaki sauce, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
Main pic

 

Tea Rose Thai Express - 6014 State Street

6014 State Street, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kow mun (Garlic rice bowl)$12.00
Garlic rice bowl served with our own ginger sauce orsweet chili sauce
Teriyaki rice bowl$12.00
Teriyaki bowl with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, cilantro and cucumber. Served with home made Teriyaki sauce
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fall Colors Rice Bowl$16.00
Choice of Chicken (nv) or Tofu, breaded and fried, glazed with a Zesty Orange Sauce, served over Jasmine Rice with Broccolini, Edamame, and Pickled Green Tomatoes with Carrots.
Item pic

GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - West Valley

2192 W 3500 S, West Valley City

Avg 4.3 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BOWL RICE$3.59
RICE BOWL$11.79
Item pic

SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - Murray

5692 S 900 E, Murray

Avg 4.7 (2852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RICE BOWL$11.79
BOWL RICE$3.59
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - Downtown

404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (4001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BOWL RICE$3.59
RICE BOWL$11.79
