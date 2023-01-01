Rice bowls in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Katsu, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Choose from: Chicken, Steak, or Katsu. House teriyaki sauce, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
More about Tea Rose Thai Express - 6014 State Street
Tea Rose Thai Express - 6014 State Street
6014 State Street, Murray
|Kow mun (Garlic rice bowl)
|$12.00
Garlic rice bowl served with our own ginger sauce orsweet chili sauce
|Teriyaki rice bowl
|$12.00
Teriyaki bowl with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, cilantro and cucumber. Served with home made Teriyaki sauce
More about Grid City Beer Works
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Fall Colors Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Choice of Chicken (nv) or Tofu, breaded and fried, glazed with a Zesty Orange Sauce, served over Jasmine Rice with Broccolini, Edamame, and Pickled Green Tomatoes with Carrots.
More about Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
2192 W 3500 S, West Valley City
|BOWL RICE
|$3.59
|RICE BOWL
|$11.79
More about Greek Souvlaki - Murray
SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - Murray
5692 S 900 E, Murray
|RICE BOWL
|$11.79
|BOWL RICE
|$3.59