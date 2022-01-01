Salmon in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve salmon
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Tandoori Salmon
|$16.95
(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Grilled salmon salad
|$14.95
Grilled salmon, mixed green, avocado and cucumber with roasted sesame dressing
|Spicy salmon
|$6.95
Avocado, cucumber, sprouts
|Salmon skin
|$5.50
crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Salmon & Roasted Beets Salad
|$16.00
Dill-Herb Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Dried Cherries, Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette.
|Asian Cucumber Salmon
|$15.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Asian Glazed Salmon, Broccoli, Sliced Cucumbers, Creamy Dill Yogurt Dressing, Forest Honey Drizzle.
|Southwest Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Jasmine Rice, Avocado, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Salmon Skin (HR)
|$12.00
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|E3. Roti Green Salmon
|$21.00
Traditional thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red and green bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. served with roti bread.
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Tandoori Salmon
|$16.95
(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden
Martine
22 E 100 S, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Salmon
|$14.50
Grilled Salmon on top of a bed of kale salad with citrus vinaigrette, sweet corn, parmesan crisps, radishes, and artichoke and olive tapenade.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pago
878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City
|Salmon Kedgeree
|$15.00
(DF, GF) + curry fried rice, scrambled eggs, roasted carrots, pickled radish, cilantro, fried shallots, avocado
|Salmon
|$32.00
(GF) + Savoy cabbage puree, madeira mushrooms, sunchokes
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Salmon Quinoa Bowl
|$16.00
Quinoa with fresh salmon, sesame-ginger slaw and agave nectar, a smear of roasted garlic-beet hummus garnished with picked radish and microgreens
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet
|$18.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet Delightful Dishes Item
Calories 570
Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and herb rice.
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Southwest Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Jasmine Rice, Avocado, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
|Salmon & Roasted Beets Salad
|$16.00
Dill-Herb Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Dried Cherries, Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette.
|Asian Cucumber Salmon
|$15.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Asian Glazed Salmon, Broccoli, Sliced Cucumbers, Creamy Dill Yogurt Dressing, Forest Honey Drizzle.
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|GF Kids Salmon Teriyaki
|$8.99
includes one juice box, rice, and vegetables
|GF Cold Smoked Salmon and Avocado*
|$5.99
|Salmon Rangoon
|$6.99
Fresh salmon and cream cheese fried in a wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fat Fish - West Valley
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City
|Salmon Maki
|$7.00
Salmon
Bartolo's
1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY
|Salmon Crudo
|$14.00
Avocado, soy ginger dressing, fresno, potato chips
|Skuna Bay Salmon
|$33.00
creamy spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, raisins, barley, grilled lemon
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Smoked Salmon 10"
|$12.49
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Lemon, Fresh Basil
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$12.99
Romaine, Cabbage Blend, Smoked Salmon, Diced Tomato, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, , Creamy Lemon Dressing
|Smoked Salmon 16"
|$20.99
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Lemon, Fresh Basil