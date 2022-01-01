Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve salmon

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Salmon$16.95
(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled salmon salad$14.95
Grilled salmon, mixed green, avocado and cucumber with roasted sesame dressing
Spicy salmon$6.95
Avocado, cucumber, sprouts
Salmon skin$5.50
crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko
More about Hamachi
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon & Roasted Beets Salad$16.00
Dill-Herb Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Dried Cherries, Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette.
Asian Cucumber Salmon$15.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Asian Glazed Salmon, Broccoli, Sliced Cucumbers, Creamy Dill Yogurt Dressing, Forest Honey Drizzle.
Southwest Salmon Salad$15.00
Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Jasmine Rice, Avocado, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Skin (HR)$12.00
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
E3. Roti Green Salmon$21.00
Traditional thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red and green bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. served with roti bread.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Salmon$16.95
(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden
More about SAFFRON VALLEY
Martine

22 E 100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Grilled Salmon$14.50
Grilled Salmon on top of a bed of kale salad with citrus vinaigrette, sweet corn, parmesan crisps, radishes, and artichoke and olive tapenade.
More about Martine
SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pago

878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Kedgeree$15.00
(DF, GF) + curry fried rice, scrambled eggs, roasted carrots, pickled radish, cilantro, fried shallots, avocado
Salmon$32.00
(GF) + Savoy cabbage puree, madeira mushrooms, sunchokes
More about Pago
Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Quinoa Bowl$16.00
Quinoa with fresh salmon, sesame-ginger slaw and agave nectar, a smear of roasted garlic-beet hummus garnished with picked radish and microgreens
More about Root'd Cafe
PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet$18.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet Delightful Dishes Item
Calories 570
Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and herb rice.
More about Marie Callender's
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Salmon Salad$15.00
Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Jasmine Rice, Avocado, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
Salmon & Roasted Beets Salad$16.00
Dill-Herb Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Dried Cherries, Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette.
Asian Cucumber Salmon$15.00
Jasmine Rice, Blackened Asian Glazed Salmon, Broccoli, Sliced Cucumbers, Creamy Dill Yogurt Dressing, Forest Honey Drizzle.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Kids Salmon Teriyaki$8.99
includes one juice box, rice, and vegetables
GF Cold Smoked Salmon and Avocado*$5.99
Salmon Rangoon$6.99
Fresh salmon and cream cheese fried in a wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Maki$7.00
Salmon
More about Fat Fish - West Valley
Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Crudo$14.00
Avocado, soy ginger dressing, fresno, potato chips
Skuna Bay Salmon$33.00
creamy spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, raisins, barley, grilled lemon
More about Bartolo's
Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon 10"$12.49
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Lemon, Fresh Basil
Smoked Salmon Salad$12.99
Romaine, Cabbage Blend, Smoked Salmon, Diced Tomato, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, , Creamy Lemon Dressing
Smoked Salmon 16"$20.99
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Lemon, Fresh Basil
More about Diversion

