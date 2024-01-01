Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve samosa

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$9.95
(VEG) Deconstructed samosas topped with sweet yogurt, mint, tamarind chutneys and crispy sev
Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)$7.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East

5468 South 900 East, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 piece veggie samosa$6.99
FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)$7.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
Samosa Chaat$9.95
(VEG) Deconstructed samosas topped with sweet yogurt, mint, tamarind chutneys and crispy sev
Everest Curry Kitchen Express - Murray, UT

5692 S 900 E Suite D7, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa (1)$1.75
Crispy Triangle shaped pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas and spices.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)$6.50
potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried
Vegetable Samosa (G)$6.50
pastry filled with spiced potatoes & green peas, fried
