Samosa in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve samosa
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Samosa Chaat
|$9.95
(VEG) Deconstructed samosas topped with sweet yogurt, mint, tamarind chutneys and crispy sev
|Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)
|$7.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
5468 South 900 East, Murray
|3 piece veggie samosa
|$6.99
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
Everest Curry Kitchen Express - Murray, UT
5692 S 900 E Suite D7, Murray
|Vegetable Samosa (1)
|$1.75
Crispy Triangle shaped pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas and spices.
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)
|$6.50
potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried
|Vegetable Samosa (G)
|$6.50
pastry filled with spiced potatoes & green peas, fried