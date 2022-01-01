Sashimi in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Hamachi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Sashimi combo 15pcs
|$31.95
|Sake Sashimi
|$14.50
|Hamachi Sashimi
|$14.50
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Sake Sashimi
|$15.00
Four pieces of fresh sliced Salmon.
|Maguro Sashimi
|$15.00
Four pieces of fresh sliced Tuna.
|Small Sashimi Combo
|$22.00
9 pieces of freshly sliced chefs choice fish of the day. 3 different types of fish 3 slices each.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Sashimi Sake*
|$6.99
salmon
|Sashimi Shiro Maguro*
|$6.99
albacore tuna
|Sashimi Kampachi*
|$6.99
amber jack