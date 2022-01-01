Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve sashimi

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi combo 15pcs$31.95
Sake Sashimi$14.50
Hamachi Sashimi$14.50
More about Hamachi
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sake Sashimi$15.00
Four pieces of fresh sliced Salmon.
Maguro Sashimi$15.00
Four pieces of fresh sliced Tuna.
Small Sashimi Combo$22.00
9 pieces of freshly sliced chefs choice fish of the day. 3 different types of fish 3 slices each.
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Sake*$6.99
salmon
Sashimi Shiro Maguro*$6.99
albacore tuna
Sashimi Kampachi*$6.99
amber jack
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maguro Sashimi$10.00
Tuna (4pc)
Hamachi Sashimi$10.00
Yellowtail (4pc)
Large Sashimi Combo$20.00
12 pcs of 4 types of fish
More about Fat Fish - West Valley

