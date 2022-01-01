Seaweed salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve seaweed salad
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
Seaweed tossed in a sesame seed dressing. Topped with thinly sliced purple cabbage and cucumbers, julienne carrots and asian daikon.
More about FreshFin
FreshFin
157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Tobiko
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Seaweed and Squid Salad
|$5.99
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.99