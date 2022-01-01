Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Item pic

 

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

1109 E 3900 s, Millcreek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherds Pie Combo$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherds Pie Combo$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Nigiri

Katsu

Cheese Enchiladas

Chocolate Cake

Crispy Chicken

Roti

Squid

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (609 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston