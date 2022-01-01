Shepherds pies in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve shepherds pies
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 s, Millcreek
|Shepherds Pie Combo
|$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Shepherds Pie Combo
|$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.