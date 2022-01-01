Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Steak$29.00
sambal butter, kimchi chimichurri
More about Carson Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville

Avg 4.7 (3445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kalbi Short Ribs(3 pcs)$16.99
Side Kalbi Short Rib (1 pc)$4.50
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Ribs Bento$16.00
Our house marinated grilled boneless short ribs. Served with a small house salad, 2 pork dumplings, 4 pieces of cali rolls, and a side of white rice.
Short Ribs Entrees$19.00
Grilled house marinated boneless short ribs. Served with our string beans and your choice of fried or white rice.
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pago

878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
Niman Ranch Short Rib$30.00
(GF) + mole, baby carrot, potato and poblano hash
More about Pago
Hub & Spoke Diner image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$12.99
Short Rib Tacos$11.99
Smoky salsa, queso fresco, pickled red onion, black beans
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Seasons Plant Based Bistro image

 

Seasons Plant Based Bistro

1370 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Bruschetta$15.00
Crostini baked with dill cream, braised mushroom short rib, topped with seasonal greens, onion and red wine vinegar. (CONTAINS: GLUTEN, TREE NUT, SOY.)
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
BG pic

 

Pago - Main Street

341 S Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Rib$30.00
Braised Short Rib$30.00
More about Pago - Main Street
Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Korean Style Boneless Beef Short Ribs*$17.99
Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.
GF Korean Style Bonelss Beef Short Ribs*$17.99
Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

