Short ribs in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Carson Kitchen
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Short Rib Steak
|$29.00
sambal butter, kimchi chimichurri
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville
|Kalbi Short Ribs(3 pcs)
|$16.99
|Side Kalbi Short Rib (1 pc)
|$4.50
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Short Ribs Bento
|$16.00
Our house marinated grilled boneless short ribs. Served with a small house salad, 2 pork dumplings, 4 pieces of cali rolls, and a side of white rice.
|Short Ribs Entrees
|$19.00
Grilled house marinated boneless short ribs. Served with our string beans and your choice of fried or white rice.
More about Pago
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pago
878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City
|Niman Ranch Short Rib
|$30.00
(GF) + mole, baby carrot, potato and poblano hash
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$12.99
|Short Rib Tacos
|$11.99
Smoky salsa, queso fresco, pickled red onion, black beans
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Short Rib Bruschetta
|$15.00
Crostini baked with dill cream, braised mushroom short rib, topped with seasonal greens, onion and red wine vinegar. (CONTAINS: GLUTEN, TREE NUT, SOY.)
More about Pago - Main Street
Pago - Main Street
341 S Main St, Salt Lake City
|Braised Short Rib
|$30.00
|Braised Short Rib
|$30.00
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Korean Style Boneless Beef Short Ribs*
|$17.99
Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.
|GF Korean Style Bonelss Beef Short Ribs*
|$17.99
Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.