Shrimp curry in Salt Lake City

bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
5468 South 900 East, Murray
|Shrimp Curry
|$17.95
Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City
|Shrimp Madras Masala/Shrimp Curry
|$16.95
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.00
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.00
Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices, served with a side of rice