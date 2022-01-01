Shrimp enchiladas in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$16.50
Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Santa Fe Style. Cilantro pesto marinated Shrimp Grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas, topped with red and green chili sauces with cheese, rice, pinto beans and guacamole.
Taqueria 27
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$16.50
Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Santa Fe Style. Cilantro pesto marinated Shrimp Grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas, topped with red and green chili sauces with cheese, rice, pinto beans and guacamole.
Taqueria 27
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$16.50
Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Santa Fe Style. Cilantro pesto marinated Shrimp Grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas, topped with red and green chili sauces with cheese, rice, pinto beans and guacamole.