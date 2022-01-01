Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$5.00
Black pepper, sesame oil, shrimp, and bacon wrapped in spring roll skin and fried crispy. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
F3. Shrimp spring rolls$8.00
Steamed prawn and crispy green, serve with coco signature sauce and peanut sauce.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.99
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy sauce, and eel sauce.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

