Shrimp rolls in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Bacon Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
|$5.00
Black pepper, sesame oil, shrimp, and bacon wrapped in spring roll skin and fried crispy. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|F3. Shrimp spring rolls
|$8.00
Steamed prawn and crispy green, serve with coco signature sauce and peanut sauce.