Shrimp salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|G’s Shrimp & Avocado Salad
|$15.90
Shrimp, diced avocado, thinly sliced red onion, sliced almonds, parmesan, cherry tomatoes & fresh orange sections on mixed field greens. With citrus vinaigrette.
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$14.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.