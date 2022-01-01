Shrimp tacos in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Cafe Silvestre
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|2 Crispy Shrimp Soft Flour Tacos
|$9.00
Cornmeal crusted shrimp, slaw, pico, cotija, chile mayo, flour tortillas.
More about Marie Callender's
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.